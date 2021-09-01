WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., who represents Carteret County and much of eastern North Carolina, co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. service members killed last week in Afghanistan.
“As we grieve the loss of Sgt. Nicole Gee and all of the beloved U.S. servicemembers who gave their lives in service to our nation, I am committed to celebrating the life and legacy of these incredible men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Rep. Murphy said.
“Awarding these outstanding individuals and their families with our highest Congressional honor is the least we can do to honor their memory. Their bravery, selflessness, and courage will never be forgotten. It is with a heavy heart in the wake of this tragedy that I urge Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi to bring this bipartisan bill to the floor as quickly as possible.”
The service members were killed Thursday in an attack at the Kabul Airport as U.S. Forces worked to evacuate allies and others fleeing in the wake of the Taliban taking control of the country. They have been identified as Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Pichardo, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
