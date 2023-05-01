MOREHEAD CITY — Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City will host a medical, dental and vaccine clinic for uninsured food service workers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 17.
Those desiring services must schedule an appointment ahead of time.
The clinic is working with Giving Kitchen and the Carteret County Health Department to provide this service at no charge to the patients.
“Broad Street wanted to host this event to help our food service workers as we begin tourist season,” a press release about the event states. “Volunteers from the clinic along with staff from the health department will provide the services.”
Giving Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that helps food service workers anywhere in the United States. Through a financial assistance program and a network of community resources, Giving Kitchen provides stability when a food service worker has a crisis.
Operating since 2013, Giving Kitchen seeks ways to provide support to the food service industry. Since 2017, this organization has partnered with local health clinics to provide free medical services to any food service worker in that area.
“Giving Kitchen is excited to bring these opportunities to North Carolina by partnering with The Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City, where any food service worker can access free physical exams, dental appointments, vaccinations, and medical supplies on May 17,” the press release states.
Kim Davis, nursing supervisor of the Carteret County Health Department, said, “The Health Department is proud to partner with Broad Street Clinic to provide needed vaccines during the event on May 17. There are recommended immunizations needed to keep adults healthy and prevent spreading of disease. This is extremely important for those who work in the food service industry.”
The Broad Street Clinic provides free medical, dental and pharmaceutical services to residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas. Patients must qualify both medically and financially to be seen at the clinic. Medically, patients must have one of five chronic diseases: hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disease, heart disease or lung disease. Financially, patients must be at or below the 200% poverty level and be uninsured or underinsured. The clinic currently has 850 patients and dispenses 22,000 prescriptions annually.
Patients may register by using the QR code found on Broad Street Facebook page or at givingkitchen.org/popupdoc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.