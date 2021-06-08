BEAUFORT — This summer, La’tecyia “Cece” Johnson of Beaufort will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Law & CSI, on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
The forum is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Cece was nominated and chosen to participate because of her academic accomplishments at Marine Science & Technologies Early College High School and her interest in forensic science and criminology.
She has maintained a 4.08 GPA and was named the runner-up for the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain Youth of the Year. In addition to serving as the president of the Signa Delta Kappa Honor Society at Carteret Community College and being a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Cece is also passionate about sports and plays on the East Carteret High School varsity soccer and track and field team.
With dreams of becoming a forensic scientist, Cece is looking forward to gaining the hands-on law and crime scene investigator experience the forum provides.
Envision by WorldStrides seeks to empower students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.
