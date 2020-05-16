James Street access completion delayed, parking problem addressed

EMERALD ISLE — A project to expand and improvea small ocean beach access is not yet complete, but the town recently addressed complaints about illegal parking there.
Residents near the access at the intersection of James Street and Ocean Drive complained about golf carts parked on private property early in May.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said in an email beautiful weather drew a big crowd to town and many people parked carts illegally there during the weekend of May 2-3, triggering the complaints.
To solve the problem, Mr. Zapp said, the town parks and recreation department installed temporary post-and-rope markers May 4. That’s only a “stop-gap measure to reduce illegal golf cart parking,” he added.
Ultimately, the site is to include seven regular parking spaces, one handicapped parking space, a bike rack, a trash receptacle, golf cart spaces and a post-and-rope barrier to separate the golf cart spaces from a sidewalk. All of the spaces will be clearly marked.
The sidewalk leads to a boardwalk, which leads to a deck overlooking the ocean.
Residents previously expressed concern about the safety of children who use the sidewalk, so commissioners amended the original plan to add the separation by post-and-rope.
Mr. Zapp said work at the site has been behind schedule, recently because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but also because of budget issues after Hurricane Florence and concerns about the original design. All of that pushed the project into the 2019-20 budget year, instead of the 2018-19 budget year as originally planned.
The original goal had been to have the entire project done early this year, in January or February.
Instead, commissioners finally voted unanimously in February to award the contract to low bidder B&P Services of Cedar Point for $28,000.
The expected completion date is now Monday, June 1.
When finished, the project will also include a new wooden boardwalk to the beach. That has been delayed mostly because of the unavailability of needed hardware, Mr. Zapp said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.