Cape Carteret board OKs contracts for new trail segment, votes to remove Club House Drive speed bumps

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night unanimously approved two contracts, totaling $162,700, for a new segment of the Cape Carteret Trail.
The board met for its monthly session in town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The segment will run north from the end of the existing segment on Taylor Notion Road – at the Western Carteret Public Library – to the entrance to the Ardan Oaks subdivision.
The first contract, for construction of the asphalt trail, went to Able Paving and Seal Coating of Jacksonville for $83,000. The other contract, for a vinyl retaining wall along a portion of the segment, went to Harber Marine Construction of Peletier for $79,700.
Both companies have done previous work in Cape Carteret. Able Paving has done other trail segments, while Harber most recently built the town’s new kayak, canoe and paddleboat launch in Pettiford Creek off Highway 58 North.
Eventually, the trail is supposed to be a continuous 3.1-mile-long triangle along Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58, offering pedestrian and bike access to most town businesses and important public sites, such as the elementary school and the Western Carteret Library and The Gym on Taylor Notion Road.
The Highway 24 section of the trail is complete, as of this month, while additional work is needed along Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58.
Commissioners approved the multi-use path project in 2015, with a goal to complete it by 2018. It was supposed to be paid for with private donations and grants, but those dried up.
Construction of recent segments has been funded by the town’s vehicle registration fund and a county donation. In addition, the town has been awarded $500,000 in the state budget, which officials say might be enough to complete the whole project.
Also during the Feb. 14 meeting, commissioners voted to remove two sets of speed bumps the town had placed along Club House Drive in 2019 at the request of some residents in the Star Hill subdivision.
The decision came at the request of residents whose petition said the “bumps are a safety hazard and do not resolve any safety issues. The speed bumps are also a safety hazard for emergency vehicles which should be able to speed in an emergency.”
In addition, the town has found that the bumps have caused unintended consequences, such as motorists driving off the road to get around them.
The board discussed the residents’ petition in an October 2021 meeting but decided to leave the speed bumps in place until the police department could do a traffic speed study in Star Hill.
Town manager Zach Steffey said Monday night police Chief Bill McKinney reported to him that motorists generally drive under the speed limit in the areas he studied.
The town installed the speed bumps after a child riding a bicycle on Club House Drive was struck by a vehicle. They were the first and only speed bumps the town has installed and special permission was granted by Western Fire and EMS Chief Kevin Hunter.
Club House Drive is off Star Hill Drive, the main artery in the subdivision.
During the October meeting, Chief McKinney also said the bumps are a problem for emergency responders.
The speed limit on Club House Drive is 25 mph, as it is on other residential streets.
