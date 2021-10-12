WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., was recently recognized as a “federal champion” for works on flooding and related issues.
Rep. Murphy represents Carteret County as a vast swath of eastern North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was recently honored by the American Flood Coalition, or AFC, for his work on “solutions to higher seas, stronger storms, and more frequent flooding,” according to an Oct. 6 release from his office.
Wednesday, Rep. Murphy alongside Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., are set to host a virtual “Water Adaptation to Ensure Regional Success” summit.
“The WATERS Summit will convene federal, state, and local leaders, academic experts, as well as stakeholders including AFC, to discuss waterway challenges and flooding issues in Eastern North Carolina and propose legislative solutions to these issues,” the release states.
“While Eastern North Carolina is home to incredible coastal resources, our communities remain vulnerable to the impacts of flooding, storms, and other extreme weather,” Rep. Murphy said in the release. “I thank the American Flood Coalition for recognizing me as a Federal Champion and will continue to push for common sense steps that fortify our district from future floods.”
Both congressmen are the first from North Carolina to be recognized as “federal champions” by the AFC, according to Rep. Murphy’s office.
“We are honored to recognize Representatives Greg Murphy and David Rouzer as our first Federal Champions from North Carolina, a state that is unfortunately all too familiar with the devastating impacts of flooding,” said Melissa Roberts, executive director of the AFC. “We look forward to both Congressman Murphy and Congressman Rouzer’s continued leadership on behalf of families, business owners, and communities along North Carolina’s coastline, and to working together to advance policies that ensure a stronger and more resilient future for all.”
