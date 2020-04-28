Planning board makes event venue recommendation

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Planning Board last week made a recommendation that paves the way for certain private residences to be used as event venues.
The planning board met via Zoom April 21 to discuss several items of business, including a request to amend the city’s Unified Development Ordinance to allow for residential event venues. The request came from Glenn and Catherine White, and the use would be limited to a special use in the R10 (single-family residential) district.
By definition, a residential event venue is “A residential parcel or contiguous parcels under unified control where events such as weddings, receptions, bridal showers, baby showers, anniversaries, birthday parties, family events, and similar functions may occur subject to the requirements of section 14-50.”
As a special use, anyone who wishes to operate an event venue out of their residence must get approval from the Morehead City Board of Adjustment. The UDO amendment also comes with several special requirements, including:
· The residential event venue must be contained on a parcel or contiguous parcels under unified control totaling no less than 2.18 acres, or one city block, in area.
· Events may be permitted a maximum of four times per year.
· A zoning permit must be obtained through the planning and inspections department each time there is an event on site.
The amendment also lays special requirements for parking, noise, restroom facilities, trash and other regulations.
The Whites said they have used their residence, which is on several acres of land with views of Bogue Sound, as a wedding venue for their daughter and other family members. They said they are interested in allowing others to use it for weddings, as well, but want to ensure they remain in compliance with Morehead City zoning rules.
“It’s not for a commercial purpose, our intention is not to change the character of the property, but instead allow people on a very limited basis to take advantage of the character of the property, it’s very unique,” Mr. White said.
Several board members pointed out if the amendment is adopted, it will apply to the entire R10 district, not just the Whites’ property. However, few properties in the R10 district fulfill the 2.18-acre space requirement laid out in the special conditions.
“We always have to keep in mind that this would be applicable to anything that’s in the R10 district,” Planning Director Sandi Watkins said. “Keeping that in mind…any area where we would be considering these would need to have 2.18 acres.”
The board voted unanimously to recommend the new special use and related UDO amendment. The city council will consider the matter for final approval during its next regular meeting Tuesday, May 12.
In other business, the planning board recommended approval of the following items:
· A request for final plat approval of Mitchell Village Business Park.
· A request for final plat approval of Elijah’s Landing.
· A request to rezone 3408 Pine St. from R10 to OP (office and professional) district.
· A request for an alternate landscape plan for Coastal Carolina Orthodontics.
The board also adopted an amendment to the planning board bylaws to include rules and procedures for electronic meetings.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
