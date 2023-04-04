BEAUFORT — With 273 cases of child abuse and neglect reported in Carteret County in 2021-22, those who work on the front lines of prevention took a moment April 4 to raise awareness of the tragic issue.
Those reported cases represented 690 children, with 202 of those receiving ongoing services after a finding of abuse or neglect.
Employees with the Department of Social Services and other child welfare groups gathered on the steps of the county courthouse in Beaufort for a brief program in observance of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. They then planted pinwheels, a national symbol of child abuse prevention, on the front lawn of the courthouse. The group then walked through Beaufort holding signs to raise awareness of the problem.
Another observance will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center at 810 Arendell Street in Morehead City. The nonprofit center brings law enforcement, medical care, therapy and social services together under one roof to bring healing to traumatized children.
As for the program April 4, Antoinette Boskey, administrator for the county’s guardian ad litem program, said it takes the whole community to protect the most vulnerable.
“It impacts all of our families and it is our duty to make a difference for our children,” she said. “They are our future.”
Kody Krebs, child welfare program manager, agreed.
“It truly takes all of us to help prevent child maltreatment,” he said.
Ways that individuals can help include becoming foster parents or guardian ad litem advocates. The role of guardian ad litem representatives is to fulfill state and federal statutory mandates to protect and promote the best interests of juveniles in abuse and neglect court proceedings. They also help the courts work toward a safe and permanent solution for children.
Cookie Graham of Stella has been a guardian ad litem advocate for nearly 20 years and said it’s a rewarding experience. Her husband has also joined her for the past four years.
“I love it. The kids are fantastic — from babies to teenagers,” Graham said. “Our job is to make sure every need is being met for the children. When kids come up to me years after I’ve helped them to thank me, that is the most rewarding part.”
Volunteers can also serve as foster care families. There are currently 63 county children in foster care, compared to 48 children in 2021-22.
There are an additional 35 families being served through DSS home services, which is a way to work to strengthen families and prevent children from entering the foster care system.
As for the pinwheels, they will be on display through April 30, and community members and businesses are encouraged to plant pinwheel gardens as well. They are invited to send photos to share on the county’s social media site. Photos can be sent to pio@carteretcountync.gov.
For more information about preventing child abuse and neglect before it begins, visit Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina online at preventchildabusenc.org.
Those needing to report suspected abuse or neglect can call DSS at 252-728-3181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, on weekends and holidays, call the County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.