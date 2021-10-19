County planners recommend rezoning property for boat storage at Highway 24, Broad Creek Loop Road

BEAUFORT — More business development could be coming soon to the Highway 24 corridor with the Carteret County Planning Commission’s recommendation to rezone roughly 10 acres of land to make way for a proposed boat storage facility.
The commission fielded a request made by Frank Brazda to rezone a 10.24-acre property located near the eastern intersection of Broad Creek Loop Road and Highway 24 from a single-family residential district to the B1-A general business district. The planning commission – an appointed board that makes recommendations to the County Board of Commissioners – met Oct. 11 at the administration complex in Beaufort.
According to county planning staff, nine people have submitted formal objections to the request and nine have responded with no objections.
A couple nearby residents came to the meeting to make comments on the rezoning request, including County Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh, who lives at 187 Ocean Drive, not far from property in question. He said he appeared last week as a neighbor with concerns about the specific business proposal.
He gave several reasons for opposing the rezoning, including that he believed it wouldn’t generate any additional tax revenue or jobs for the county and because boat storage facilities are often “eyesores.”
“I don’t see any long-term benefit to the county,” Mr. Cavanaugh said.
Mr. Brazda countered, saying he intends to create an attractive facility with “curb appeal.” He said his existing business, which deals with boat sales, service and repairs and also has a storage component, has grown in recent years, necessitating an expansion on the storage side, in particular.
Further, Mr. Brazda said he felt the business will fit in well with the surrounding area, which is has mixed residential and business uses.
“If permitted, my primary goal would be storage, but I do want to expand onto the sales side of my business,” he said. “…With the natural progression of the corridor on (Highway) 24…I believe it would be very complementary to the neighborhood and a good use of the property to the neighborhood because they don’t typically have room to store their boats.”
Mr. Brazda’s existing boat sales and service business, Brazda Marine, is located on Highway 24 abutting the 10-acre, undeveloped property in question, which he also owns, according to county GIS records.
After asking some follow-up questions of Mr. Brazda, the planning commission, with no deliberation, voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the rezoning request.
In other business, the planning commission also recommended approving two separate items – a letter of credit and the final plat approval – related to phase one of the Ballentine Grove subdivision, a 54-lot residential development near the intersection of Highway 24 and Cagle Road in Newport.
Two residents made comments with some concerns about the development, specifically regarding traffic and drainage issues, but county staff noted the developers have fulfilled all local and state requirements related to the project.
The commission recommended final plat approval for another development, as well – The Flatts at Coldwater Creek, a 20-lot, multi-family subdivision to be located off Old Church Road in Stella. Nobody spoke regarding that request, and the commission’s vote of recommendation was unanimous.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
