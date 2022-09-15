EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s longest-tenured employee will retire, effective Dec. 31.
Town Attorney Richard Stanley, first appointed to the post in 1978, made the announcement recently, and town elected officials accepted his resignation during the governing board’s monthly session Tuesday night in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
Commissioners showered him praise.
To characterize how long a tenure he’s had, consider that when Stanley began advising the town, Emerald Isle’s permanent population was well less than 1,000. Now it’s nearly 4,000. Also, there is not a single staff member or town commissioner who was in place in 1978 who is still around the town hall or in the meeting room today.
Emerald Isle was a vacation spot in 1978, for sure, but there certainly weren’t 40,000 to 50,000 visitors in town during the summer. Politics were different, meetings were longer and more acrimonious. The attorney saw all the changes.
“I am retiring at the end of 2022 after 52 years of practicing law,” Stanley wrote in an email this week. “I have served as attorney for the town of Emerald Isle for 42 years and enjoyed every moment. I was appointed town attorney in 1978, and except for a two-year period around 2008, have served as town attorney.”
Stanley said he has “had the pleasure of working with some fine mayors, commissioners and managers who have made good decisions that have enhanced Emerald Isle as a favorite family beach while keeping the tax rate very low.”
In addition to Emerald Isle, Stanley has served at one time or another as the attorney for Carteret County, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach and the Carteret County Airport Board. He also served five terms as mayor of his longtime hometown, Beaufort. All that time, he’s run a thriving private attorney’s office.
Longtime Emerald Isle Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer – he was first elected to the town commission in 2001 and became mayor pro tem in 2003 – has seen more of Stanley’s work and heard more of his legal advice than anyone currently involved in the town’s government.
During the meeting Tuesday, he put it simply: “Thank you for being my friend,” he said to Stanley. “Thank you for being there all these years. You’ve been a great asset to our town.”
“It’s a great town with great leasers,” Stanley said.
Looking back, he recalls two cases that “bring back good memories.”
In the first, state Sen. Kenneth Royall “had a bill passed that prohibited vehicles on the beach in Block 52 (close to Bogue Inlet) which was adverse to the town’s policy and regulations that allowed vehicles with permits to travel on the oceanfront common areas basically between Labor Day and Easter,” Stanley noted in the email this week. “The town filed a suit challenging the law as being a special act contrary to the N.C. Constitution and general laws, as it was effective only in a small area of Emerald Isle.
“We won at the local level and in the Court of Appeals but lost in the N.C. Supreme Court when it ruled that the General Assembly determines what is a special act and what is a general act,” Stanley said. “Sen. Royal then had the law repealed so that we reverted back to conditions as they existed both before the case. I gained a lot of respect for Sen. Royal during this time.”
The second case was even more of a landmark, as it solidified the right of the public and municipalities to use the state’s beaches.
“Nies versus the town of Emerald Isle and involved the rights of private property owners on the ocean versus the rights of the public to use the public trust areas on the ocean,” Stanley pointed out. “While the Coastal Area Management Act and the N.C. General Statutes set out the rights of the public to use the public trust areas, our N.C. Courts had never ruled on the validity and extent of the public trust doctrine.”
Gregory and Diane Nies, owners of a residential, beachfront lot, sued to deny the town use of a 20-foot ribbon of dry sand beach in front of their home.
“This case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Stanley noted.
After six years of legal wrangling, in 2017, the Supreme Court declined to review the case “and the (2015) opinion of the N.C. Court of Appeals became the law of the land in North Carolina,” Stanley said. “It is well written and sets out the public trust rights.”
What’s next for Stanley? Why is he leaving his law practice after 52 years?
“I would like to do some traveling, play some golf, do some church and volunteer work, and slow down and not have to meet a schedule,” he wrote in the email.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.