EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners during a special meeting Wednesday night in the meeting room beside the police department on the south side of Highway 58 approved the commercial site plan for the rebuilding of the Twice the Ice ice-vending business.
It was destroyed in September by a tornado that touched down in advance of Hurricane Dorian.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said the vote was unanimous.
In a memo to town commissioners for the meeting, Planning Director Josh Edmondson said the self-service ice facility at 217 Islander will be approximately 60 feet from the Islander Drive right-of-way and approximately 70 feet from the Reed Drive right-of-way, in the same footprint as it had been.
It’s directly south of an existing shrimp stand and the site will be 8-by-24 feet.
“Ample parking is available on the site,” Mr. Edmondson said in the memo. “The facility will be required to meet all appropriate N.C. building code requirements and will be served by Bogue Banks Water and Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative.”
The location is zoned business and the ice facility is a permitted use.
The town planning board previously recommended approval.
Twice the Ice is one of several businesses, including Boardwalk RV Park, that were destroyed or heavily damaged in the tornado, which began as a waterspout over the ocean.
