State park service plans to have new replica cannon in place at Fort Macon in 2021

ATLANTIC BEACH — N.C. State Parks staff at Fort Macon State Park will have a new replica cannon in place sometime next year.
Ranger and Fort Macon historian Paul Branch said Wednesday a new replica cannon was delivered Oct. 2 to the fort. The cannon is currently resting on a temporary cradle on the outer wall of the fort at the east angle, just in front of the position where the cannon will be permanently mounted.
“The park staff still has to make a replica gun carriage for it,” he said, “which we will be working on next year. Once it’s mounted, we’ll use it for historic weapons programs in the future (provided we ever get rid of COVID-19).”
The cannon is a replica Model 1819 24-pounder, meaning it fires a 24-pound cannonball, according to Mr. Branch. He said staff at Fort Macon have been working on getting examples of all the major types of cannons used at the fort in the 19th century.
“Some of them are original, antique cannons and other are modern-made replicas,” Mr. Branch said. “This one is a replica and was the only major type of cannon used at Fort Macon in the 19th century that we didn’t (already) have an example of.”
Mr. Branch said historically, the first cannons used at Fort Macon were 24-pounders, and there were 17 in place at Fort Macon from 1835-36.
“Other, heavier guns were added later,” Mr. Branch said. “We wanted an example of a 24-pounder, since it was the only type we didn’t have for display. We have 32-pounder, 10-inch siege mortars, a carronade, a field gun and 8- and 10-inch columbaids, but not the 24-pounder until now.”
Historical Ordinance Works of Woodstock, Ga., made the 24-pounder replica. The cannon, which is functional, weighs 5,500 pounds and cost $35,000.
Meanwhile, repairs from damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018 are still ongoing, according to Mr. Branch. He said the repairs won’t likely be done until sometime next year.
“This has really taken a long time, and we’re still not done yet,” Mr. Branch said. “Also, due to (coronavirus pandemic) restrictions, we’re unable to do any tours or programs for the public.”
Improvements, repairs and new features at Fort Macon like this new replica cannon likely won’t go unnoticed, however, in spite of the pandemic. Mr. Branch said outside of the period they were closed this year – March 22 to May 9 – visitation numbers have still been ahead of 2019.
“The weather in the fall was very nice, so people came here in record numbers,” he said. “COVID-19 didn’t really slow us down, except for the time we were closed. People still came to the part for something to do; they were tired of sitting (at) home.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.