MOREHEAD CITY — Forty-one educators in Carteret and Craven counties received unexpected cash Tuesday and Wednesday for classroom projects.
They are recipients of Bright Ideas grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation to support innovative classroom projects.
Grant recipients’ requests ranged from drones to hydro engineering projects.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative Communications Specialist Melissa Glenn said, “Educators who win Bright Ideas grants are going above and beyond for their students. The innovative and creative learning initiatives developed by our area’s teachers are impressive, and we are proud to help them facilitate these projects.”
Multiple educators apply for the competitive grants each year, and winners are not informed until they receive a surprise visit at their schools. Glenn said of the 72 teachers who applied, 41 were awarded grants totaling $26,882. The check amounts varied depending on the projects, and the most that was given was $1,000.
Traditionally, CCEC representatives surprise the winners in their classrooms, but because of COVID-19 precautions, the past three years checks have been presented outside of the school buildings, complete with a CCEC bucket truck to provide a backdrop.
Thirty-six awards were given out in Carteret County, and educators receiving them said it would be difficult to do their projects without the funds.
“My career would not be a fraction of what it is without Bright Ideas grants,” Marsha Sirkin, a digital learning coach for Carteret County Schools who has won at least 14 awards over the years, said. “These funds help me to help children see the wonders of learning all around them.”
Sirkin won a $892 grant to create a Maker Space at Morehead City Elementary School that will be filled with activities to get students excited about learning in the mornings.
“It will be a play station filled with things like LEGOs and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) kits,” she said.
Broad Creek Middle School health and physical education teacher Kelsey Bennett agreed the grants are a big help toward getting funds for projects.
“I guess it would be possible to do them without the funds, but it would be a lot harder. We all appreciate every cent,” Bennett, a two-time grant recipient, said.
She received a $649 grant to purchase GoPros and other recording technology so students can evaluate their performance on various activities.
Morehead City Elementary School math teacher Kaitlin Gagnon said the grants represent more than just cash.
“They show there is a lot of support from the community for us so we can better educate our students,” Gagnon said.
She received a $735 grant to put toward a project that combines cooking and math activities.
Newport Middle School instructors also raked in grant awards, with four being given. NMS teachers Chadwick Howard and Elaine Hughes received $599 to purchase drones for a drone club.
“We’re looking at using them at sporting events so students can get aerial shots during games,” Howard said.
Newport Middle science teacher Todd Stehle received a $642 grant to purchase equipment for a hydroelectric power project. This is his third grant, with previous grants being used to purchase equipment for solar energy and wind energy projects.
Richie Paylor, assistant superintendent who will replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson on Nov. 1 as the school system’s new leader, joined CCEC representatives for many of the presentations. He said he was grateful for the support of community partners like CCEC.
“We’re very appreciative of their generosity as it goes to good use to extend the classroom with the many grants we get,” he said.
Jake Joplin, CEO of Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, who helped present grant awards, said, “It’s very uplifting to be able to see the impact the grants have and to see the heart and soul of teachers who apply for these grants. Part of the mission of Carteret-Craven is to improve our communities, and this is one way we can do that by helping our teachers.”
Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, the cooperative and its foundation have contributed more than $588,000 to area educators.
To learn more about the Bright Ideas grant program, visit ccemc.com/BrightIdeas and follow @NCBrightIdeas on Facebook and Twitter.
County educators receiving Bright Ideas grants, their schools and names of their projects are:
- Deidre Arthur of Atlantic Elementary School, “Bee Active in Learning.”
- Karen Wood of Beaufort Elementary School, “Time for a Reset!”
- Amy Wilson of Beaufort Elementary School, “I Build, You Build, We Build.”
- Margaret Fulford of Beaufort Elementary School, “Rigorous Robotics.”
- Laura Simmons of Beaufort Elementary School, “Exciting Electricity & Mind Boggling Magnetism!!”
- Kelsey Bennett of Broad Creek Middle School, “Instant Replay — Instant Evaluation.”
- Mallory Foster of Broad Creek Middle School, “Digital Microscopes for Sixth Grade Science.”
- Katherine Huffman and Madison Creech of Croatan High School, “Croatan High Botanical Garden.”
- Linda Marino-Field of Harkers Island Elementary School, “If These Walls Could Teach.”
- Wendy Stewart and Lynda Vann of Morehead City Elementary School, “Dolphin Breakout.”
- Marsha Sirkin of Morehead City Elementary School, “Marvelous Morning Makers.”
- Janette DeVan of Morehead City Elementary School, “Let’s Play! Accelerating Learning with Math Games.”
- Kaitlin Gagnon of Morehead City Elementary School, “Cooking Up a Great Year.”
- Mandy Copp-Wilson of Morehead City Middle School, “Helping Feed Our Community, One Victory Garden at a Time.”
- Matthew Turpin of Morehead City Middle School, “Weather Station at Morehead Middle.”
- Christopher Scot of Morehead City Middle School, “It’s Electrifying.”
- Ashley Allen of Morehead City Middle School, “Minute Mart.”
- Eric Dougherty of Morehead City Middle School, “Life from Light.”
- Leigh Ann Gray of Morehead City Primary School, “First Grade Around the World.”
- Ashley Perry of Morehead City Primary School, “Our Hydroponic Salad Garden: Growing to eat, eating to grow!”
- Suzanne Jenkins of Morehead City Primary School, “Helping Learn CLICK with Clixo.”
- Claire Ross of Morehead City Primary School, “We are Geologists.”
- Amanda McCall of Morehead City Primary School, “Wonderbooks Would be Wonderful!”
- Ashley Melton of Morehead City Primary School, “Subscribing to the World Around Us.”
- Heather Montero of Newport Middle School, “Innovation Station: Makerspace Fun for Everyone!”
- Todd M. Stehle of Newport Middle School, “You’re All Wet!”
- Chadwick Howard and Elaine Hughes of Newport Middle School, “Fly Like an Eagle!”
- Bridget Davis of Smyrna Elementary School, “Teamwork, Collaboration and a Little STEM.”
- Gillian Rose of Tiller School, “Lego Derby Racing.”
- Ashley Cantrell of Tiller School, “Ukuleles for All!”
- Katherine Sutton of Tiller School, “Stories and STEAM!”
- Sandy Quinn Giovannini of West Carteret High School, “Full STEAM Ahead!!”
- Vincent C. Giani of West Carteret High School, “Cartography for Students.”
- Melissa Smith and Mindi Koczot of West Carteret High School, “Social Emotional Learning Room CALM (Creating Atmosphere for Learning Mindfulness) Space.”
- Elizabeth Foxworth of White Oak Elementary School, “Making a Million.”
- Jimi Crampton of White Oak Elementary School, “Movement Room and Cool Down Area.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
