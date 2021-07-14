Camp 911 sparks lessons in public safety for Crystal Coast children

MOREHEAD CITY — Rising Broad Creek Middle School sixth-grader Sabrina King is interested in becoming a firefighter.
“I think it would be cool because you can put out fires and help people,” Sabrina said Tuesday after learning how to put out flames with a fire extinguisher at the Morehead City Fire Department.
She’s among a group of students who are experiencing emergency services and first aid training this week as part of Camp 911. The camp is being held Monday through Thursday at Carteret Community College and various emergency services agencies. The camp was open to children ages 10 to 13.
The annual summer camp is geared to students interested in careers such as firefighting, emergency medical services and law enforcement.
Kevin White, fire and rescue coordinator for CCC, said the camp has two main goals, exposing students to emergency services careers and teaching them valuable lifesaving skills.
“Nationally there is a shortage of firefighters and first responders, so we’re hoping some of these students will enter a career in firefighting, paramedics or law enforcement,” he said.
Another plus of the camp is students become certified in CPR and learn how to recognize and handle other common medical emergencies, such as assisting choking victims.
Morehead City battalion fire chief Brandon Doshier, who helped lead a tour of his department Tuesday, said he was glad to see students learning about emergency services careers at an early age.
“This camp is a real eye-opener for people who don’t understand what we do,” battalion chief Doshier said. “By seeing the day-to-day activities, hopefully some of these kids will be interested in entering emergency services as a career.”
Some of the students attending the camp were interested in becoming first responders, and some, like Sabrina, had family members working in the field.
“My uncle and stepdad were firefighters in New York and they said it was fun and it sounded cool,” she said. “This camp is really fun and we’re learning a lot of stuff, like CPR. My mom is a (certified nursing assistant) and she encouraged me to take the camp.”
Rising White Oak Elementary School fifth-grader Brady Brown said he was interested in becoming a smokejumper and decided to attend the camp.
“They’re the firefighters that jump out of planes to fight woods fires,” he said. “I like jumping and heights, and I like fire and helping people.”
One student attending the camp, Una Nenadovic, a rising sixth-grader in Serbia, decided to take the camp during her summer visit to the county.
“I’m visiting my aunt and uncle, grandmother and siblings,” she said. “My aunt was looking for summer camps while I am here and this one sounded interesting to me.”
Una said she was curious whether emergency services in America was similar to those in Serbia.
“They (Serbia) don’t have big fire departments and they don’t have a lot of workers like there are here,” she said.
By the end of the camp, students will have plenty to think about thanks to being exposed to a variety of career options.
Monday, students toured the Newport Fire Department and attended CPR and first aid classes at the Bryant Student Center.
Tuesday morning, they learned how to operate a fire extinguisher and dress in turnout gear at the MCFD. In the afternoon, students toured the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and got a quick lesson in handling the high-pressure hoses used by firefighters.
Wednesday will be another day filled with CPR and first aid lessons, and Thursday students will spend the day with rescue divers at the Sports Center pool in Morehead City.
