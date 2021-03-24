Church news: March 24

St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host a Drive-Thru Easter Encounter from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Easter story will be depicted in scenes along the driveway in the rear parking lot of the church. As vehicles drive through, children, fifth grade and younger, are invited to take part in a special egg hunt. They will receive a goodie bag while supplies last.
During the drive-thru, the church will also collect nonperishable food for Martha’s Mission Cupboard.
The church will celebrate Palm Sunday March 28 with services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
There will be a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 2. Church members will carry a cross from the church to Mitchell Village Park in remembrance of Jesus carrying his cross.
The church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Worship services will also be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will celebrate a Resurrection Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. This will be a trunk-or-treat style spring festival in the church’s parking lot. Those attending should bring their own basket, and egg cartons will be provided to search for special eggs at certain trunks.
The event is free and open to the community. Registration is not required, and children up to and including fifth-graders are invited. Masks are encouraged.
Those attending should park in the church’s Bridges Street parking lot and walk into the parking lot through the alley. The church is creating a one-way flow of walking traffic through the event. Greeters will be stationed at the entrance to help ensure guests are properly spaced as they enter.
The church is hosting a series of Lenten worship times from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday through March 30. Various pastors will share a brief devotion, and there will be singing and prayer.
People can attend in person with COVID-19 safety precautions of spacing and masks or via livestream on the church’s Facebook page.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold several special services for the Easter season, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Palm Sunday services start with Bible study for all ages at 9:30 a.m. March 28. Church will begin at 10:45 a.m. and will include the anthem “Hosannah.”
The annual Night of Worship for Easter will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2. The program is titled “He is Jesus.” The praise team will lead the congregation in worship that focuses on the resurrection of Christ in preparation for Easter Sunday.
The church will hold a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4 on the east side of the building. Bible study for all ages will be at 9:30 a.m., with the regular service beginning at 10:45 a.m. The service will include a special choir singing the anthems “Redeemed by the Blood of the Lamb,” and “Hallelujah for the Cross.”
The community Movie Night will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 in the fellowship hall.
Masks are encouraged for all activities and hand sanitizing stations are located at each of the entrance doors into the church. For services, sections of the sanctuary seating are reserved for mask wearers only and social distancing is followed.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will have a drive-thru Easter egg hunt from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3. The event, open to those with infants through sixth-graders, will involve receiving a treat bag while supplies last.
The church will hold an Easter sunrise service 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Breakfast will be served following the service.
The church will offer an Easter worship service at 11 a.m. April 4, which will feature the Lord’s supper.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will hold a Son Rose Celebration outside on the church grounds at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
