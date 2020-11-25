CHERRY POINT — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will receive a $1 million grant to build a living shoreline along the Neuse River as the installation is among the winners of a Department of Defense 2020 Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge award.
The $1 million award will be granted to the North Carolina Sentinel Landscapes on behalf of Cherry Point to create 2,100 linear feet of living shoreline along the shore of Neuse River. The 2020 REPI Challenge program awarded $17.1 million in funds, to be coupled with more than $142 million in partner contributions, to implement seven projects across 11 military installations.
According to a release from Cherry Point’s communication strategy and operations office, the project will promote resiliency by creating a biological extension of the installation shoreline with plantings and placement of a sill to improve water quality, prevent erosion and mitigate the impacts of weather and climate hazards.
The award allows the installation to complement a larger hurricane recovery shoreline project and will facilitate the creation of a nearly unbroken living shoreline along the Neuse River.
The $1 million REPI Challenge shoreline project will be administered through a cooperative agreement between the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, which will coordinate directly with the N.C. Coastal Federation for project execution.
Cherry Point said the DOD REPI program is a key tool for curbing encroachment that can limit or restrict military training, testing and operations. It facilitates cost-sharing partnerships between the military departments, other federal agencies, state and local governments and private conservation organizations to help relieve or avoid land-use conflicts near military installations and address regulatory restrictions that inhibit military activities.
