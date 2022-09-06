CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is working to resolve problems with a 0.3-mile section of the Cape Carteret Trail along Taylor Notion Road from the Western Carteret Public Library to the Ardan Oaks subdivision.
In an email Tuesday, Town Manager Frank Rush said the segment, completed this summer by a private contractor, has structural and aesthetic deficiencies and does not meet the specifications included in the contract.
Problems, he said, include the depth of the rock base under the asphalt and the slope of the path for drainage purposes.
The original contract was for $83,000, and a total of $33,000 has been paid to the contractor so far.
Rush said he has not yet determined whether the town should get the original contractor to fix the problems or whether another contractor should be hired.
The issue will come before town commissioners during their next regular meeting, Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
“Once this segment is complete, the town's bicycle path will be complete from N.C. 58 at MacDaddy's to Starbucks, along N.C. 24 from N.C. 58 to Taylor Notion Road and along Taylor Notion Road to Ardan Oaks, a grand total of 2.3 miles of dedicated, 10-foot-wide path,” Rush said in an email. “The own intends to construct the remaining segments along Taylor Notion Road to N.C. 58 and back to MacDaddy's over the next year with earmarked state funding.”
A project budget, which commissioners approved during their August meeting, sets aside $408,567 for remaining work on the trail.
The $408,567 is from leftover funds from previous trail segment construction ($59,888) and from the $500,000 state grant ($348,679) obtained for the town trail by state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle in the current state budget.
The trail, like the one along Highway 58 and other main roads in Emerald Isle, is supposed to be a 3.5-mile triangular loop along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
Commissioners approved the project unanimously in February 2015 with the goal of finishing by 2018. It was supposed to be funded by grants and donations, but donations dried up and grants were small until the state legislature approved the $500,000 allocation in the 2021-22 budget, thanks to efforts by Rep. McElraft.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.