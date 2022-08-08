CEDAR POINT — When Cedar Point’s new kayak launch was delivered to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park in mid-June, officials hoped for a quick construction project and an opening as soon as possible.
However, Town Manager David Rief said recently the contractor got backed up on another job, delaying the planned July 25 start of final assembly and installation.
Monday, Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun said the work is supposed to start soon, and when it does, the town will have to close the pier and pavilion at various times.
“We hope to move as quickly as possible with the kayak launch installation so that both the pier and the launch can be enjoyed by visitors,” she added.
The launch is a 16-by-26-foot floating platform with two slips. One of the slips is 3 feet wide and designed to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.
The second slip will be a 4-foot-wide, open-water slip suitable for canoes, paddleboards and kayaks with rudders or other subsurface extensions.
The floating dock will be accessed from the right side of the existing pier, which the town had constructed to replace an old, dilapidated pier in place when the town bought the land for the park.
The town received a state Division of Coastal Management grant for the project, and the grant covers 75% of costs up to a $60,000 maximum. The total cost is about $91,000.
People have been launching kayaks, canoes and paddleboards at a couple sites in the park, one near a pier and another where a sign indicates a “temporary kayak launch” site.
The town bought the land for the popular and scenic 56-acre park on Boathouse Creek and White Oak River in April 2019 from the N.C. Masons for $2.8, after a successful local bond referendum with the intent of offering passive recreation and providing a stormwater runoff buffer between nearby residential development and the river to protect and enhance water quality.
Most of the park, which opened in November 2019, is covered by a conservation easement included in the terms of a state grant the town received to help play for the purchase. That limits where facilities, such as an already constructed gazebo and future restrooms, can be built.
The next planned addition to the park will be an ADA accessible parking area and walkway from the waterfront parking lot to the pier. This improvement is made possible through funding provided by the town and an N.C. Department of Coastal Management grant.
