Emerald Isle golf cart safety class goes virtual

EMERALD ISLE — There are approximately 1,250 golf carts registered for use on Emerald Isle streets, and all of those registrations expire Saturday.
The registration fee is $100, and residents can get $25 off that price by taking a golf cart safety, rules and regulations class. It’s a discount many users have taken advantage of in years past.
With the novel coronavirus still raging through the area and showing no signs of letting up anytime soon, the town has moved that class online.
It started slowly, Town Manager Matt Zapp said, since the town began accepting applications for new permits and renewals Dec. 1.
“It’s very new,” he said in an email Dec. 22, a little more than one week before the registrations expire and cart users could be ticketed. “But we’re very hopeful participation will rise and registered attendees find value in the online option.”
The test is available on the town website at cognitoforms.com/EmeraldIsle2/GolfCartSafetyRulesRegulationsTest.
To pass the test and get the registration discount, a cart user must get 80% of the answers correct. Once the test is submitted with at least that many answers correct, the town will email the user confirming the results. Cart users must then attach the results to their online registration renewal applications, also available on the town website. Once that has been done, the golf cart will be inspected by town staff for compliance with the safety provisions of the golf cart ordinance. If the cart passes inspection, a new permit and the annual sticker will be issued, which must be on the cart’s license tag.
Mr. Zapp said the town continues to support the golf cart program, which began under his predecessor, Frank Rush. In fact, Mr. Zapp said Tuesday the town is trying to improve it.
Just two years ago, there were only 59 town-owned golf cart parking spaces. Now, Mr. Zapp said, “There are nearly 100 golf cart-only spaces available,” following the recent addition of new ones on Islander Drive and inside the adjacent Western Ocean Regional Access.
Still, demand is high for those spaces, particularly in the summer, so the town is always interested in trying to provide more when funds and space are available.
“We’re performing an updated audit in the coming months,” he said.
Golf cart drivers must be at least 18 years old and must have a valid driver’s license and liability insurance in an amount not less than required by North Carolina law for traditional motor vehicles operated on a public highway.
Carts must have two operating front headlights, visible from a distance of at least 250 feet; two operating taillights, with brake lights and turn signals, visible from a distance of at least 250 feet; a rearview mirror; a parking brake; and at least one reflector on each side. In addition, seat belts are required and must be used, a windshield is required and no cart can have more than three rows of seats.
