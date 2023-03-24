MOREHEAD CITY — A two-vehicle accident near Cox’s Restaurant on Highway 70 around lunchtime Thursday looked serious to observers but left no one in either vehicle seriously injured.
Morehead City Police Patrol Capt. Tim Guthrie said Thursday afternoon a 2016 Dodge driven by Reagann Garner of Newport turned left onto the highway, heading west out of Taco Bell, and collided with a 2009 Subaru driven by Ronnie Willis, also of Newport.
“It looked bad, but luckily no one was seriously hurt,” Capt. Guthrie said. There were three other people in the Willis vehicle.
The accident tied up traffic on the highway for about an hour. Morehead City Public Information Officer Anna Smith said all traffic lanes were open by just before 12:30 p.m.
Capt. Guthrie said Garner’s vision was obscured by heavy traffic at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.