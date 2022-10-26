MOREHEAD CITY - Nearly 1,400 Duke Energy Power customers were without power most of the morning and early afternoon Wednesday after a boat and trailer came loose from a pickup truck, hitting a power pole on Highway 24 at Walmart.
The accident occurred in Morehead City about 10 a.m. when a 2008 F250 Ford pick up truck, driven by Randy Tripp of Newport, was heading east on Highway 24, pulling a 21-foot Sea Pro boat on a 20-foot trailer.
Morehead City Police Sgt. Zach Leach said the trailer came unhitched from the truck west of the Walmart entrance on Highway 24. He said the trailer traveled east about 800 feet, jumping the median and heading into westbound lanes. The trailer then slammed into a power pole on a sidewalk beside Walmart. The boat flew off the trailer, landing in the sidewalk area near Highway 24 and Walmart.
No injuries were reported. Morehead City police officer Charles Lewis said Tripp was cited for improper towing. The accident caused some power outages in the area.
''Chains were rusted causing a breakage. If they had been secure this wouldn't have happened," he said. ''The latching mechanism was not completely secured because a cable from a previous piece of equipment had gotten caught up in the latch."
Grey's Towing hauled the boat and trailer away. Charles Hunt, who said he was a friend of Tripp's, helped load the trailer on the tow truck. Hunt said he and Tripp had planned a fishing trip in the boat, so he wanted to help.
"I guess our fishing trip is off," Hunt said.
