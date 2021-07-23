Bogue council honors Shirley Page, widow of founding father Herbert Page

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council honored the widow of founding father and longtime council member Herbert Page Monday night, presenting her a framed copy of a June 3 article about Mr. Page that appeared in the News-Times along with a proclamation the council adopted June 21 honoring her husband.
Town clerk Shawne Southard said Shirely Page was honored to receive the tribute to her husband.
“She loved it,” Ms. Southard said in an email Wednesday.
The council met in town hall off Chimney Branch Road and had no action items on the agenda. The News-Times did not attend the meeting.
Mr. Page, 84, died after a long illness May 28.
Bogue was chartered by the N.C. General Assembly in 1995 after he and others grew concerned about the largely rural area being annexed by neighboring Cape Carteret. Residents of the longtime farming and fishing community along Highway 24 didn’t want the increased taxes that would have been imposed by Cape Carteret and didn’t want to risk losing the rural character of the community. Mr. Page was among the community members helping to charter the town and had served on the council since its inception.
Mr. Page graduated from Swansboro High School in 1955, then served in the U.S. Navy before working at the N.C. Port of Morehead City for 20 years and eventually becoming a farmer.
His term on the council expires at the end of 2023, and the council has not yet appointed anyone to fill the slot, which will not be on this fall’s ballot.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.