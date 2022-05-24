MOREHEAD CITY — American Legion Post 46 and Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor two Memorial Day observances.
The first ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse. American Legion Post members will place a wreath at 9:30 a.m., with other veterans’ groups placing wreaths throughout the day. The ceremony will consist of placing a wreath, playing of “Taps,” and lowering the flag to half-staff.
“This will be an informal ceremony, and we’ll have small flags available for those who want to place a flag at the memorial,” American Legion Post 46 Commander John Sotirkys said.
American Legion Post 46 will present a second, more formal, ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Cmdr. Sotirkys said there will be a presentation of colors by a color guard and Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones will speak, as will a guest speaker.
“We’ll have a bugler play 'Taps' and veterans’ groups will place wreaths,” Cmdr. Sotirkys said. “We’ll also have small flags available for people who want to place them at the memorial.”
Cmdr. Sotirkys said it’s important to honor the sacrifices of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
“We need to recognize the service men and women gave, especially those who gave their lives, so we can enjoy our freedom,” he said.
Bob Kirk, vice president of the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast, agreed.
“Those that have gone before us need to be honored for their sacrifice,” he said.
