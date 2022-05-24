Emma Burger of Newport, 6, places a flag at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City during a Memorial Day ceremony last year. American Legion Post 46 will sponsor a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse and a larger ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)