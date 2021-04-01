ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Former Beaufort resident Neva Davis Stansbury is among 10 women to receive the 2021 Michelle Obama Award for her significant contribution to her community in Anne Arundel County, Md.
The Michelle Obama Award was created in March 2018 by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, in collaboration with the Caucus of African American Leaders.
The award recognizes women in Anne Arundel County “who embody former First Lady Obama’s spirit,” according to a press release from Mr. Pittman. “Compassionate, graceful and intelligent are some of the words many have used to describe Mrs. Obama. The women we honor this year possess these same characteristics. Each of them is doing incredible work in our communities in their own way.”
Ms. Stansbury has worked closely with her husband, Gerald Stansbury, the former president of the Maryland Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, for many years. She has held various positions with the NAACP at the state and local levels.
A 1973 graduate of East Carteret High School, Ms. Stansbury also serves as the secretary to the principal at Wiley H. Bates Middle School in Annapolis, Md., where she has worked for 24 years.
The theme for this year’s awards was “Her Story is our History,” and the award recognized 10 women for their critical impact in society at all levels.
The Anne Arundel County executive’s office presented Ms. Stansbury and the other recipients with certificates during a virtual ceremony March 30.
In an email to the News-Times, Ms. Stansbury said she was honored to be among the women to receive the award.
“I feel that I have been able to speak out for civil and equal rights by my work with the NAACP and influence various children by my work in the education field for the last 24 years,” she said. “I am honored and humbled to receive the 2021 Michelle Obama Award by being recognized for the work that I have accomplished in Anne Arundel County and the State of Maryland.”
Ms. Stansbury graduated from Fayetteville State University and moved to Maryland 43 years ago.
During her tenure with the NAACP for the last 24 years, she was elected as branch secretary and served on the executive and finance committees. Also, she was elected as the assistant secretary for the NAACP’s Maryland State Conference.
Ms. Stansbury also served as an officer of the Karen Ann Stansbury-Brown Memorial Scholarship Foundation, where she participated in fundraising events that sponsored scholarships for 20 college students.
She has been the recipient of the MLK Drum Major Award, Freedom Fund Award and was selected as a Maryland State Conference NAACP Dream Team member.
Ms. Stansbury has been married to her husband for 43 years, and the couple has two adult children, Tatia and Gerald Jr., and three grandchildren.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.