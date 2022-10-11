BEAUFORT — From splitting wood to preserving food, fourth-graders from Havelock Elementary School learned Tuesday that children had it rough in Colonial days.
“There were no refrigerators or freezers back then. There were no grocery stores. People had to make and preserve their own food,” Beaufort Historical Association volunteer Sylvia Timmons told the students as she talked about methods early county residents used to prepare food for the winter.
The Havelock students were among nearly 600 area fourth-graders from public and private schools, as well as home-school students, that have attended BHA Harvest Time the past two weeks to learn how children in the 18th and 19th centuries helped their families prepare for winter.
This is the first time in three years BHA has been able to offer the popular fall event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and BHA education coordinator Denise Finley said volunteers couldn’t be happier to see children back.
“It’s just amazing how it all has fallen back into routine,” Finley said. “Our volunteers are so excited to be here.”
Students rotated through four hands-on stations as volunteers and docents dressed in Colonial attire discussed, demonstrated and participated with them in a variety of educational activities.
This year’s Harvest Time features candle making, woodworking, food preservation and corn harvesting.
Fourth-graders quickly learned that life in the 1700s and 1800s was a lot different from today.
“We hope that children appreciate all that kids had to do in the Colonial period and how much better they have it today,” Finley said.
Among the many responsibilities Colonial children had was helping parents prepare food for winter, according to Timmons. There were three basic preservation methods used for fruits, vegetables and herbs. They were air drying, sun drying and pickling.
Another important food product was corn, introduced to early settlers by Native Americans, according to BHA volunteer Marshall Beach, who taught children how to make cornmeal. Children not only learned how to remove ears of corn from stalks, but how to remove kernels from the cob and grind the kernels into meal.
A very important skill for early settlers was working with wood and creating shingles for roofs, according to volunteer Doug Cawman.
“They just couldn’t go to Lowe’s or Home Depot for tools and lumber,” he said. “They had to make their own hammers. They had to make their own wooden shingles.”
Cawman, with the help of another volunteer, took students through the basic process of creating shingles and hammering them on a makeshift roof.
“In Colonial days, to be an expert shingle maker you started at 10 years of age,” he said. “You were trained for seven or eight years to become a shingle maker, and that was your profession.”
While wood was important for building homes, candles were essential for lighting them. Volunteers taught children how to make candles from wax, allowing them to keep their candles.
Students attending Harvest Time said they enjoyed learning about activities children in Colonial times did.
“I definitely liked candle making,” fourth-grader Kamau Lewis said. “It’s more fun than video games. I would have liked to live back then because you get to do all of this stuff you don’t get to do now.”
Fourth-grader Arielis Torres, too, said she preferred living in Colonial days.
“I liked food preservation because you got to make things. I would prefer living back then because it was safer. Now people can poison food at stores, back then you made your own.”
Havelock Elementary fourth-grade teacher Melanie Maier said Harvest Time provides important hands-on lessons to students.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to get to see how they did things in Colonial days and see how much easier they have it now,” Maier said. “I love how interested the students are as they learn things like making cornmeal.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.