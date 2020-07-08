PINE KNOLL SHORES — The next mayor of Pine Knoll Shores may be announced Wednesday at the regular board of commissioners meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall boardroom, as well as online via webinar. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone who wishes to participate online may do so by visiting the town’s website, www.townofpks.com/, going to the town calendar of events and selecting the Wednesday board meeting for instructions on how to join the webinar.
The meeting’s agenda includes a report from the board’s mayoral committee, which was formed to interview candidates for the position and make a recommendation to the full board due to the May 14 death of Mayor Ken Jones.
The committee is recommending candidate John Brodman, a former commissioner, for the position of mayor.
As of the last committee meeting July 2, there are two candidates, Mr. Brodman and resident Robert Cox.
After receiving the committee’s recommendation, the board may select its appointee to complete Mr. Jones’ unfinished term. If the board takes action, its appointee could be sworn into office during the Wednesday meeting.
Additional business includes two public hearings on proposed ordinance amendments.
One amendment, if adopted, would increase protection of oceanfront vegetation, to include not just trees but all vegetation on an oceanfront parcel between the structure on the parcel and the beach.
The second amendment would amend the town ordinance pertaining to stormwater management, impervious coverage limits and tree preservation standards. If adopted, it would allow a stormwater management plan for residential development to be sealed by any individual with state certification to prepare a stormwater management plan, not just an engineer, increase the required tree density from 1 tree per 1,000 feet to two trees, reduce the single-family impervious coverage maximum limit from 35% to 30% of a lot and change the size of replacement trees from a 25-gallon tree to a tree at least 1.5 inches in diameter.
The public hearings may be followed by action from the board on the proposed amendments. However, according to the meeting agenda packet, town attorney Neil Whitford has reviewed the proposed oceanfront vegetation amendment and has recommended several changes, which he thinks the planning board should review prior to the amendment’s adoption.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
