ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council agreed in principal Monday night to move forward with planning for an intergenerational "nature play area" within the existing town park off Highway 58 on the old Food Lion property.
The council met in the town hall off Highway 58.
The town will engage the Natural Learning Initiate (NLI) at N.C. State University (NCSU) in “a collaborative process to create a design for an expanded and renovated intergenerational nature play area,” according to a memo from Town Manager John O’Daniel.
He said an intergenerational approach “recognizes that up to a certain (variable) age, children visiting a public park are invariably accompanied by adults, whose needs also require careful design thinking to ensure a memorable, comfortable, fun visit. Based on conclusions from prior discussions with (town) staff, the existing site will be expanded to emphasize nature play, including existing dunes and woodland, along with an added range of nature-based settings designed to serve varied age groups.
“Decisions concerning existing manufactured, standardized play equipment will be based on an assessment of play value, physical condition, and compliance with local, state, and national health and safety standards.”
It’s not going to be a quick process.
“We think it will be two years before we have something out there,” O’Daniel said.
The expanded and renovated intergenerational outdoor space will welcome children and adults permanently resident in the Atlantic Beach/Carteret County community and will especially welcome returning and new summer visitors, O’Daniel added. “The diverse and inclusive space will exemplify best practices in nature-based play, informed by the latest research evidence, reflecting national trends to engage children with the natural world to support their healthy development and appreciation of nature. A designated space will be included for families with toddlers and two-year-olds. Provision of adequate shade will be especially emphasized.”
The park currently features a splash pad, large skatepark, an 18-hole mini-golf course and a halfcourt basketball court.
The NLI team at NCSU, including design students, is expected to work closely with town staff and town stakeholders, including online and site visits and a workshop.
According to O’Daniel’s memo, the cost is $29,819.
The cost of actually engineering and building the park, according to the memo, could range anywhere from $268,000 to $468,000 depending on the features included.
O’Daniel envisions using already earmarked American Recovery Plan Act money, some General Fund balance money and mini-golf revenue. The town will also apply for a $100,000 grant from the Big Rock Foundation.
Mayor Trace Cooper said he would meet with the design team.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
