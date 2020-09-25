WRC designates Sept. 26 a Youth Deer Hunting Day

CARTERET COUNTY — Local youth have an opportunity Saturday to try out the pastime of hunting.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has designated Sept. 26 as a Youth Deer Hunting Day. On this day, youth 17 years old and younger may use any legal weapon to hunt deer of either sex and are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a hunter education course. Youth Deer Hunting Day provisions apply to private and public lands.
Hunters 18 years old and older with a valid hunting license may use only the weapon that is legal for the type of season open in their county on this day. All hunters must wear blaze orange Saturday, even if using archery equipment.
The use of dogs for deer hunting is allowed on Youth Hunting Day in areas where it is lawful. During the remainder of hunting seasons, youth 17 years old and younger are required to use the legal weapon for the open season in the area they are hunting.
Youth Deer Hunting Day was established in 2015 to increase interest in deer hunting among young adults, potentially increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.
Hunters can report their big game harvests either by phone at 800-446-8663, online at ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Big-Game-Harvest-Reporting or at a participating wildlife service agent location. A list of service agents in Carteret County is available at ncalvin.org/WildlifeServiceAgentMVC/, selecting Carteret County from the drop-down menu and clicking the “Search” button.
Hunters 16 years old and older need to purchase a license with a Big Game Harvest report card. Cards are available online at ncwildlife.org. They’re also available by calling 1-888-248-6834 or by visiting one of more than 1,000 wildlife service agents located across the state.
For more information on hunting in North Carolina, visit the WRC’s website, ncwildlife.org/hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.