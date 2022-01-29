County schools meet or exceed standards of academic growth on state assessment

BEAUFORT — All Carteret County public schools met or exceeded state standards that measure academic growth of students, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Carteret County public school system.
While the N.C. Department of Public Instruction did not officially release results of the 2020-21 Education Value-Added Assessment, or EVAAS, for North Carolina school systems this year due to the pandemic, the department did provide data to each school district and charter school for internal analysis.
The school system’s results, as well as those for the Tiller School, a charter elementary school in Beaufort, are based on internal analysis.
EVAAS is the state DPI’s measurement to assess a year’s worth of academic growth in student performance based primarily on standardized tests. The data examines the impact of teachers, schools and districts on student learning in specific courses, grades and subjects. It also measures growth in certain student groupings.
The county’s traditional public school system results show for 2020-21:
· 100% of schools met or exceeded growth.
· 97% of K-12 teachers met or exceeded growth.
· 100% of student groups met or exceeded growth in math.
· 98% of student groups met or exceeded growth in reading.
· 100% of student groups met or exceeded growth in science.
Results for Tiller School, provided to the News-Times on Wednesday, show that the school met expected growth in math and reading and exceeded expected growth in science.
Of the traditional public school system results, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in the release, “I truly could not be more proud of our students and educators in achieving such significant success in the midst of the impacts of Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Dorian and the ongoing pandemic. More than just about any data we receive, the growth data reveals how well the school system is serving students of differing abilities.”
Carteret County school system chief academic officer Jody McClenny praised school staff, students and families for persevering through many challenges to achieve the results.
“Since March of 2020 we have faced, and continue to face, many challenges,” Ms. McClenny said. “This data is the direct result of the resolve and resilience of our staff, students, families and community. All schools maintained high expectations, even during the most challenging times, and have worked hard to ensure that the academic and social-emotional needs of our students are being met.”
Ms. McClenny said the district would continue to analyze data to see where improvements are needed.
Tiller School executive director Kelly Riley, too, praised her staff, students and parents.
“Tiller School’s talented teachers, small class sizes, arts integration and family engagement are key components of their success,” Ms. Riley said.
Tiller School academic director Dee Rosen attributed the results to “the school’s commitment to growing our students socially as well as academically. Focusing on the social development of students first, teaches them the coping skills and strategies needed so that they are ready to learn.”
