County Kindergartners report under new schedule, pre-K begins Monday

MOREHEAD CITY — It wasn’t a typical first day of school for Carteret County kindergartners Monday.
Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, parents had to leave their little ones at the main door, unable to walk their children to their classrooms. After having their temperatures checked outside the front door of Morehead City Primary School, kindergartners were escorted to their classrooms by teachers and school employees, as parents watched from the main door.
Thanks to early preparation and small group visits last week, the young students and parents largely shed few tears.
“I think it went very smoothly,” MCPS Principal Jeannie Smith said after she observed parents hugging their children, then letting them go into the building. “I think it went really well because we had such great planning ahead of time and we gave very clear instructions on how to get them ready.”
Parent Christine Fulcher was among those dropping off their child Monday. She agreed the school had done a good job preparing children and parents so it wasn’t as difficult to let go.
“I think they’re doing a really good job,” Ms. Fulcher said. “I can’t imagine the pressure these teachers are under right now.”
Parent Leeann Gupton, too, said she appreciated the school taking the time to prepare families, although it was hard leaving her son, Drew.
“I’m excited for him, but also nervous,” she said. “He’s excited to get started.”
Lisa Kittrell, director of English language arts, Title I and professional development for the county school system, said there are 481 kindergartners enrolled in county schools this year. That compares to about 550 kindergartners enrolled last year. She did not comment on the reason for the decline in enrollment.
As for how schools prepared kindergarten families, Ms. Kittrell said kindergartners, as well as all students in grades prekindergarten through 12 attended small group orientations last week.
“They came in small groups and got a chance to meet the teacher and get familiar with the school,” Ms. Kittrell said. “I think everyone is just so excited to get back to school and have interaction with other children.”
Because of the school system’s hybrid attendance schedule, some kindergartners reported for their first day Monday, with a second group reporting Thursday.
The hybrid schedule involves students attending classes on campus two days a week, with three days of virtual instruction. Some attend Monday and Tuesday, with others in class Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is virtual for all students.
In addition, some kindergartners will attend virtually five days a week, but Ms. Kittrell did not have the count on those students.
At MCPS, Ms. Smith has one kindergarten teacher dedicated to virtual instruction five days a week for 18 of the estimated 100 kindergartners enrolled at her school.
Preschool students will report for classes Monday. Preschool Coordinator Jeanne Huntley said as of Monday there were 182 children enrolled in the N.C. Pre-K program, compared to about 250 last year. As well as the program being offered at seven public school sites, the school system partners with Excel Learning Center in Morehead City and Beaufort Child Development Center to offer classes at those two locations.
Ms. Huntley said N.C. Pre-K students attending public school sites will go four days a week at 50% capacity, with Wednesday a virtual day. The Beaufort Child Development Center is doing a hybrid of two weeks on and two weeks off, with nine students at a time.
The six Excel Learning Center classrooms will offer classes five days a week, according to Ms. Huntley.
Preschool students are being issued iPads, but Ms. Huntley said students would receive take-home projects Wednesdays until schools determine the number of students who need iPads.
Of the preschool children enrolled as of Monday, Ms. Huntley said five families had requested being totally virtual “for their medical reasons or because they live in a high-risk home.”
