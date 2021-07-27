Church, school system to sponsor Stuff the Bus supply drive, distribution

MOREHEAD CITY — The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6-8, and community members are urged to donate items to be distributed to students with financial need.
Volunteers will collect items at Staples and Walmart, both in Morehead City. The collection times will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
All items collected will be distributed free of charge to students at five sites in mid-August.
Stuff the Bus organizer the Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist Church, encouraged residents to help ensure all students have adequate supplies to start the new school year, which begins Monday, Aug. 23.
“I think the needs will be greater than last year. There’s been so much uncertainty with job situations and some parents have been out of work for more than a year,” he said. “I’d like to be able to serve at least as many as last year, which was over 800 students. We gave out everything we had and had to turn families away last year. We don’t want to do that again.”
The church is partnering with the Carteret County Public School Foundation to hold the supply drive, and Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson encouraged residents to dig deep into their pockets to ensure all children are ready for the first day of school.
“This year, with families impacted by loss of wages during the pandemic and with the rising costs of materials, the donations to Stuff the Bus are needed more than ever,” Dr. Jackson said. “Having watched the excitement and pride of our children in years past when they have received new school supplies warms my heart. We are so appreciative of all who step forward to help provide needed supplies for our children.”
The types of items being collected are loose leaf notebook paper, notebooks, pens, glue sticks, erasers, markers, colored pencils, index cards, head phones, scissors, pencil boxes and crayons. Parkview Baptist Church is providing backpacks, in which the items will be placed.
The main distribution will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the church at 4738 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Four other distributions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at four locations. Those distributions will be at Beaufort Elementary, Newport Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary schools.
At the Aug. 11 distribution, students attending will be offered free shoes, as long as the supply lasts, and free haircuts by area stylists. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and from the school system’s child nutrition department.
As an incentive for businesses to give larger monetary donations toward the effort, those donating more than $500 will have their business name displayed on a banner that will be placed on the side of the yellow school buses parked at the collection drive and distribution. In order to be placed on the banner, businesses must donate by Monday.
Donations can be made to Parkview Baptist Church or to CPFS. To donate to the church, make checks out to the church, with a note in the memo line it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can also be dropped off at the church. To donate toward the effort through the foundation, checks should be made out to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, with a memo it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can be mailed to 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
