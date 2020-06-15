PINE KNOLL SHORES — The board of commissioner’s mayoral search committee is narrowing its list of candidates, but some residents don’t agree with using a committee to find a new mayor.
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in town hall and online via webinar. During the meeting, commissioners Alicia Durham and Bill Knecht, who make up the board’s mayoral search committee, said they’ll inform the board of their recommended candidate for mayor at the regular board meeting Wednesday, July 8.
While Acting Mayor Clark Edwards is handling the town’s mayoral duties during the search, a full-time mayor is needed to succeed Ken Jones, who died May 14.
“I think just about everyone that’s applied is qualified,” Ms. Durham said.
Several residents who sent written comments to the board raised concerns with choosing the next full-time mayor by a board-appointed committee. Resident John Mandeville said everyone in town is “saddened by the passing of of Mayor Jones.”
“With this passing, we understand that government functions, which serve all of our citizenry, must go on,” Mr. Mandeville said. “It’s under this standard of reality that you, the board of commissioners, will consider and define who will lead us in the process of governance, that is the challenge you now face.”
Mr. Mandeville said when former Commissioner John Brodman stepped down from the board, his successor was “an individual who’d been vetted through the election process and who has received substantial electoral support.” He encouraged the board to do the same with selecting a new mayor.
“Conformance with your past practice will ensure that you do the right thing for the people of Pine Knoll Shores,” he said.
Resident and town planning board member Marsh Cobin also wrote to the board on the matter. Mr. Cobin said the town’s ordinances direct the board to chose the mayor’s success without specifying a selection process.
“The board has decided, on their own, to take a long, drawn out approach to chose a mayor to complete the unexpired term,” he said, “requesting bids, analyzing resumes, presiding over interviews by a two-person committee.”
Mr. Cobin echoed Mr. Mandeville’s suggestion the board should select a new mayor from previous election candidates.
“By doing so, the time element to fill the vacancy of mayor will be drastically curtailed,” Mr. Cobin said, “and more important, the commissioners, who represent the town voters, will actually be following the voters’ desire.”
Resident Suzanne Wheatcraft said she’s consulted the UNC School of Government and other resources to get “a clearer understanding of how our town government is organized,” particularly when filling unexpected vacancies.
“There’s significant weight placed on selecting a method that’s transparent, explaining it to the electorate and making sure that it’s reproduceable and used consistently whenever needed,” she said. “While Pine Knoll Shores has begun a divergent process from past practice, I think there’s still an opportunity for Commissioners Knecht and Durham to choose to select a candidate who represents the recent voting, and to publicly state that this past election factored heavily in their decision and their decision-making process.”
During his manager’s report, Town Manager Brian Kramer informed the board resident Kathy Falandys is seeking assistance putting up a memorial flag for Mr. Jones at McNeil Bridge. Mr. Kramer also said town staff is looking into creating a public service award in Mr. Jones’ name.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously agreed to deny a request from the local volunteers with the Sea Turtle Protection Program, a volunteer program that walks the beach during nesting season. The volunteers had requested town officials provide them with a beach vehicle to carry supplies for sea turtle nest protection.
“It’s not essential to the job,” Mr. Kramer said, “but I think it could enhance the program.”
The issue of potential liability for any accidents or injuries came up while the board discussed the request.
Commissioner Larry Corsello also said he thinks the town wouldn’t directly benefit and it could be considered showing favoritism to one volunteer group over others in town.
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
· The board unanimously approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget. Town Finance Officer Julie Anderson said the amendment was a customary, “tying loose ends” amendment she frequently requests at the end of a fiscal year.
· The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included minutes from the May 13, 21 and 27 board meetings and reappointed George Greene and Suzanne Wheatcraft to the town strategic planning committee.
· Town Planner Kevin Reed informed the board staff has issued two notices of violation for unauthorized tree removal, one to the owners of the property at 130 Beechwood Drive and another to the owners of the property at 122 Arborvitate Court. The owners have been fined $8,500 and $5,750, respectively.
· Mr. Kramer informed the board during his manager’s report that beach grass planting was scheduled to begin Friday as part of a beach nourishment project. Once the project ends, town officials will have 180 days to send the Federal Emergency Management Agency an expenditure report to get reimbursement.
· Mr. Kramer also informed the board a public briefing on the phase two stormwater drainage project is scheduled for Friday. Due to the COVID-19 limitations on indoor gatherings, Mr. Kramer said they’re going to reach out to the Country Club of the Crystal Coast and residents in the area of the project to have representatives present for the briefing.
