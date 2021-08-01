Emerald Isle secures state grant to dredge channel at Kelly Lane boat ramp

EMERALD ISLE — After discussing the issue during a town commission meeting earlier this month and receiving a state grant last week, Emerald Isle officials are seeking bids to dredge the channel in Bogue Sound at the public boat ramp at Kelly Lane.
Bids for the project are due by 3 p.m. Friday, and the town wants to remove approximately 975 cubic yards of material in order to make the channel safe and easy to use by boaters. The estimated cost of the project is $82,125, and July 29, the town got a $54,750 grant from the state, which means Emerald Isle’s share of the project is $27,375.
“The Town of Emerald is pleased to receive such positive news so quickly from the state of North Carolina regarding our most recent Shallow Draft Grant application,” town manager Matt Zapp said in an email Friday. “The town looks forward to improving public boating access via the Kelly Lane Dredging project.”
In a memo to the town commission at its July 13 meeting, Mr. Zapp provided the board a letter he sent to the state to accompany the application for the grant from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund. In it, he said, the site is a designated state access facility.
“The Kelly Lane Boat Ramp Channel is a generally 3,000 feet long, east-west-trending waterway paralleling the Emerald Isle sound front to the south and an uninhabited, natural island to north,” Mr. Zapp wrote. “The ramp provides boaters immediate access to Bogue Sound either towards the east or west ends of the channel, and connects to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, 8,000 feet to the north.”
Mr. Zapp also told the state the ramp and channel provide “overflow relief during peak season at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) Boat Launching Facility located just 6,500 feet to the west of Kelly Lane.”
He called it a “critical piece of waterway infrastructure for the entire area,” and said according to his research, the channel was last dredged in 2006 with funds from N.C. Division of Water Resources before the state established the Shallow Draft Inlet Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund.
The town plans to get the channel cleared, via a bucket dredge boat and barge, to a depth of 4 feet below normal water level.
Dredged material will be hauled by truck to a permitted disposal site. The contractor will be responsible for identifying a suitable upland disposal area for dredge spoils as part of securing a Coastal Area Management Act permit for the project. However, the town has used its property at 6710 Emerald Drive in the past for dredging maintenance in the channel. The site is immediately to the east of the WRC launch facility and will be offered to the contractor as a potential disposal site again, Mr. Zapp said in the letter. The site is about 6,500 feet from channel.
