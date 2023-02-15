BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Police Department has issued a missing person notice for Keith Bernett Armstrong, a 65-year-old man from the Marsh Street area of Beaufort.
Armstrong last contacted his family Feb. 3 over the phone.
It is unknown when he was last seen or what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
Armstrong is described as a Black male, 5'09" tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was born on July 14, 1957.
Police have entered Armstrong's information into the National Crime Information Center with the NIC/M number 897201604.
Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Beaufort Police Department at 252-728-4561 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911 and refer to case number 202.
