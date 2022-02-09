McIntyre announces resignation as executive director of NC Seafood Festival

MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Seafood Festival announced Monday that executive director Stephanie McIntyre is stepping down after more than two decades in the role.
According to a release, Ms. McIntyre’s resignation is effective Tuesday, Feb. 15, and the board of directors has begun a search for her successor. More information about the position will be available on the NCSF website ncseafoodfestival.org.
“I have been blessed and honored to have worked with some of the most amazing people – from board members to sponsors and volunteers,” Ms. McIntyre said in the release. “I have developed lifelong friendships and relationships, not just in the county, but all of the country that will forever be etched in my heart and will always be a part of my story.”
Now in its 36th year, the N.C. Seafood Festival is held annually the first weekend of October in downtown Morehead City to promote the local seafood industry and boost tourism during the off-season. Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones thanked Ms. McIntyre for her efforts on the festival over the years.
“Stephanie and the North Carolina Seafood Festival have been synonymous throughout North Carolina for many years,” he said, in part. “Her leadership has not only helpadvance our festival from a local event to a statewide destination, but she also leaves a legacy of support / funding for the many local non-profits organizations that have been dependent upon the festival to help support their programs.”
Ms. McIntyre saw the festival through a period of growth, as well as significant challenges, especially in the past few years. Hurricane Florence struck the county a couple weeks before the festival was scheduled to take place in 2018, leading organizers to cancel the main event and hold a scaled back benefit concert in its place. Then the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to go virtual in 2020.
The N.C. Seafood Festival returned in full force in 2021, welcoming thousands of eager participants back to the Morehead City waterfront for a weekend full of good food and entertainment.
Ms. McIntyre said the festival wouldn’t be possible without the support of the surrounding community, and she thanked all the people involved in putting on the event each year.
“The heart of the festival is being rooted in the community,” she told the News-Times Tuesday. “...It’s never been about me, it’s about the people who have done the work every year.”
Dr. Ken Riley, chairperson for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival, also had high praise for Ms. McIntyre.
“We are so grateful for Mrs. McIntyre’s leadership and contributions to the growth of the North Carolina Seafood Festival,” he said in the release. “...Stephanie leaves the festival in a very strong position for continued growth, and we sincerely thank her for all her contributions and leadership. We are very excited about new events planned this year and the 36th Annual North Carolina Seafood Festival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.