NPS to accept cabin reservations at Cape Lookout in January

HARKERS ISLAND — Prospective visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore can start making reservations for a stay at Great Island Cabin Camp in early January.
The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore announced recently that Great Island Cabin Camp is scheduled to open Friday, March 12 and operate it through the night of Saturday, Nov. 27. Visitors can start making reservations at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The NPS will continue utilizing the website recreation.gov for reservations this season. The site allows visitors to make reservations online or by calling 1-877-444-6777. Payment with a credit card will be required at the time of the reservation.
The NPS asks prospective visitors to be aware of cancellation policies and fees, which are available at the reservation policies section of the website above. The website allows visitors to create an account at any time, even before the January opening for reservations.
Prospective visitors are also asked to make note of these additional changes for the 2021 season:
- The Great Island cabin office will continue to operate on a cashless basis. The office will accept all major credit and debit cards.
- Off-road vehicle permits are now required for driving on North Core and South Core Banks. These must be purchased online at recreation.gov prior to arriving on the island.
- ORV permits will not be available at the cabin office. They must be purchased online.
- Sales for ORV permits will open the first part of February, and the park will inform the public near that time.
