Shinn sworn in as newest Carteret County commissioner

BEAUFORT — Chuck Shinn was sworn in to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday evening, taking over the seat recently vacated by former Commissioner Bill Smith, who resigned at start of the month.
Mr. Smith, who is the father-in-law of Mr. Shinn, announced his resignation from the board during the January commissioners’ meeting, saying he was stepping down due to ongoing health problems. He served on the board for 10 years, including as chairperson during the 2020 session.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber administered the oath of office Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom in Beaufort as Mr. Shinn’s wife, Rhonda, stood by his side holding a Bible and his family watched from the audience. Mr. Shinn has served on the Newport Town Council since 2011, but he stepped down from that board, effective Monday, to take on the countywide role.
“I’m so proud of my friend Chuck Shinn and I think he’ll be an outstanding county commissioner. I hate that we lost him in Newport so I can’t say anything else that we haven’t already said,” Mayor Barber said after he administered the oath. “Please welcome him aboard, and you’ll enjoy every day you have with him in this office.”
During the commissioners’ comments portion of the meeting, Mr. Shinn’s fellow commissioners welcomed their new colleague to the board, saying they looked forward to working with him.
“I would just first off like to start by thanking this board for their support for me stepping into this position,” Mr. Shinn said during his comments. “…Commissioner Smith has set the bar pretty high to sit here, and so I look forward to jumping in headfirst and working with you gentlemen on all the issues and continue on the work that’s been done.”
Mr. Shinn will finish out the remainder of Mr. Smith’s term, which ends in 2022. He was selected by an executive committee of the Carteret County Republic Party to take over the seat. In a statement sent to the News-Times last week, Mr. Shinn said he had been intending to run for the District 2 seat when Mr. Smith decided not to seek reelection.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.