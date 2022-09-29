BROAD CREEK — About 400 county students joined to pray around their schools’ flagpoles Wednesday morning during the 32nd annual observance of See You at the Pole.
The international event involves students gathering around their schools’ flagpoles to pray before the opening of the school day. The event is held each year the fourth Wednesday of September.
About 50 students and school employees gathered around the flagpole of Broad Creek Middle School, praying about many concerns.
“I want to pray for Florida right now because of the hurricane,” BCMS seventh-grader Tenley Flowers said following the time of prayer. “I’m praying for them right now because it’s tough to go through a hurricane, especially for kids.”
Seventh-grader Helen Boyette said, “I came out to pray for everyone and just to talk to God and get closer to Him.”
Seventh-grader Ruthie Magee agreed.
“I think it’s important that we pray and speak to God. I wanted to come out to show my support for God and show everyone I believe in Him.”
Many of the students participating at Broad Creek Middle were members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Eighth-grader Conner Sampson, a FCA leader at the school, said, “I think it’s important that we gather and know that we’re loved by Jesus. We need to pray because there’s a lot of tough things going on around us. It’s important to strengthen your relationship with Christ and with others. You make them feel welcome when you do.”
See You at the Pole was held in conjunction with Global Day of Student Prayer, an effort to encourage students to take the lead in a prayer effort. Across the globe, an estimated one million students were expected to meet at their schools’ flagpoles or another place for a time of prayer for their communities, schools and nation.
This year’s theme was “Aflame,” taken from Bible verses Romans 12:11-12: “Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
As for See You at the Pole, it started with a small group of teenagers in the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson, Texas, in 1990. By 1991, one million students were gathering at school flagpoles across the country.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.