Carteret County reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The county is heading into the weekend with six additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, for 510 total known cases since March.
Carteret County health officials report 56 cases are considered active as of Friday, while 448 people have recovered, up from 440 recoveries reported Thursday. Six county residents have reportedly died from complications related to COVID-19, though no deaths have reportedly occurred since July 25.
In addition, one COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
To date, county health providers have reportedly conducted 6,599 COVID-19 tests, with 144 pending test results as of Friday. The county provides COVID-19 case updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov.
The County Health Department Friday issued additional guidance urging people who have been exposed to COVID-19 to stay at home, even if they are not displaying any symptoms. COVID-19 tests are available by appointment at the health department.
