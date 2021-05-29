BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School senior Courtney Smith has been named the recipient of two scholarships.
She has received the N.C. State University Goodnight Scholarship, which is worth $21,000 per year up to a total of $84,000 for four years of study.
She also received a Golden Leaf Scholarship, which provides $3,000 per year up to a total of $12,000 for four years of study.
Ms. Smith plans to major in elementary education at N.C. State University. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and the varsity cheerleading team. She has volunteered at Carteret Health Care and works at Island Proper Boutique. During the COVID-19 school closure, she tutored elementary age children and babysat.
As for criteria to receive a Goodnight Scholarship, recipients participated in a thorough selection process over the spring semester, which included an application and interview with a volunteer committee consisting of current and former N.C. State faculty, staff and alumni, as well as industry representatives.
Recipients of the scholarship receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.
As for the Golden Leaf award, it’s open to high school seniors and community college transfer students who reside in a qualifying rural, economically distressed, tobacco-dependent North Carolina county and are planning to enroll full-time in a participating public or private college or university located in North Carolina. Applicants must have financial need as defined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process, have a grade point average of no less than 3.0, have resided in a qualifying rural North Carolina county or counties for at least 10 years and communicate an intent to return to a rural, economically distressed North Carolina county following graduation.
