WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Aug. 31, the state Port of Morehead City will be closed for commercial operations and tenant access. The Port of Morehead City will open on a normal schedule on Friday, September 1.
On Thursday, August 31, The Port of Wilmington will be closed for commercial operations and tenant access. Limited tenant access can be coordinated through the Ports Police once it is deemed safe to reenter the Port. Ports Police can be contacted at 910-279-7121.
On Friday, Sept. 1 the South Gate and Container Operations at Wilmington will begin at 6 a.m. The North Gate and General Cargo as well as tenant access will resume on a normal schedule.
“We are working to ensure as little disruption as possible to our customers’ supply chain and logistics needs,” the state Ports Authority said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. It advised that those who would like to discuss particular options or needs for their business should reach out to their customer service representatives.
