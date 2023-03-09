PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to enter into a one-year contract with a private company for management of its two main beach access parking lots.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
The town’s largest beach access parking lot is at 345 Salter Path Road (Highway 58), the former site of the Iron Steamer Pier. The other one, Memorial Park, is at 200 Salter Path Road.
Town Manager Brian Kramer told the board the management company will be Unified Parking Partners LLC, based in Maine. It’s the same company that operates the eastern and western ocean beach access facilities in Emerald Isle, and the system will be the same in Pine Knoll Shores, with people paying with a debit or credit card at a solar-powered kiosk in each lot.
The company, according to Kramer, will have an attendant at each lot and will enforce the system and issue fines for violations.
The cost, he said, will be $4 per hour, seven days a week, starting April 1 and lasting through the normal tourism season. Fees will be charged from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The town is guaranteed at least $30,000 in revenue for the season.
Kramer said the town traditionally has charged $10 for parking – no length of time specified – but only Friday through Sunday and on holidays.
He said he checked with Emerald Isle, which went with Unified Parking Partners (UPP) four years ago and found that the average fee paid in its lots is $8.16, as users usually only stay a few hours.
As a result, Kramer said, many visitors to the lots in Pine Knoll Shores should end up paying less than the old $10 fee.
He added that Pine Knoll Shores households will each get two stickers that will allow them to park in the lots at no cost.
In Emerald Isle, rates have varied, depending on the time of the year, from $2 to $4 per hour with a daily maximum of $16 per day.
Kramer said Emerald Isle officials told him the system runs smoothly. Emerald Isle residents also can get free parking stickers.
When the town first changed from hiring attendants to take parking fees to private management, those most upset were people from nearby towns and unincorporated areas, primarily on the mainland in the western part of the county.
Carteret County operates a free, 75-vehicle beach access parking lot at 1025 Salter Path Road, west of Pine Knoll Shores and east of Emerald Isle.
The only hangup with the new system in Pine Knoll Shores at this point is that a homeowners’ association, Piksco, owns Memorial Park. Kramer said he’s already had conversations with association officials about the association receiving revenue from parking in their lot.
He won’t sign the contract with UPP until that agreement is finalized, he said, and is confident he can reach agreement with Piksco within two weeks.
There are options to renew the contract with UPP after a first-year trial run.
