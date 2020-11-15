NCSG accepting applications for research grants

MOREHEAD CITY — Those with ideas for coastal issue research projects have an opportunity to apply for funding assistance with N.C. Sea Grant.
NCSG, a university-based organization providing research, education and outreach opportunities relating to current issues affecting the state coast and its communities, including Carteret County, is opening its 2022-2024 proposal process for applied research to address problems affecting coastal ecosystems, economies, and communities. The first deadline is Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
NCSG Executive Director Dr. Susan White said in the organization’s announcement this opportunity provides funding “to tackle real-world problems.”
“We welcome proposals from researchers with a diverse range of experiences and backgrounds, who will bring strategies to consider coastal, marine and watershed issues important to North Carolina,” Dr. White said.
NCSG uses a two-step process for its core funding. Initially, researchers submit pre-proposals that outline the research topic, its need within the state, the approach and strategy and the team to be assembled.
The second step, known as full proposals, will take place in 2021. A pre-proposal is required before a full proposal can be submitted for the final competitive review.
Proposals should recognize NCSG’s multidisciplinary, integrated program of applied research, outreach and education, and should fit one or more of four primary focus areas: healthy coastal ecosystems, resilient communities and economies, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture and environmental literacy and workforce development.
NCSG Deputy Director Dr. John Fear said in the announcement researchers must relate their topics to the current North Carolina Sea Grant Strategic Plan, which has been updated to cover through 2023. He advises applicants to go to the website go.ncsu.edu/Sea-Grant-Plan “to help you ensure that your project ideas align with our focus areas.”
Lead investigators must be at an institution of higher education in North Carolina, but collaborators can come from other avenues for academic, industry, government and other expertise. Multi-campus and interdisciplinary teams are encouraged.
NCSG strongly encourages proposals from faculty researchers at historically black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions and/or from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as faculty who can demonstrate how their work and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities.
“Sea Grant is committed to building inclusive research, extension, communication, and education programs that serve people with unique backgrounds, circumstances, needs, perspectives, and ways of thinking,” Dr. White said. “We encourage applicants from all backgrounds to apply for this competitive research opportunity.”
Pre-proposals are reviewed on three aspects:
· Relevancy and need – Will the project help address a high priority coastal issue?
· Approach – Are the proposed methods appropriate to complete the work?
· Transferability – Is it clear the results of the work will be provided to end-users, and do they want the research and results?
The 2022–2024 N.C. Sea Grant Biennial Competitive Research Funding Cycle will fund research to begin Feb. 1, 2022, and be completed by Jan. 31, 2024.
Pre-proposals are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021. NCSG uses the proposal management system, eSeaGrant, at the website go.ncsu.edu/ncesg, for all parts of the proposal cycle.
Detailed instructions are included with the application materials at the website ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/core-funding.
