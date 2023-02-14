MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Jessica Adams said her department is working to get the word out that emergency COVID-19 food allotments will end March 31.
“We are working on messaging to go out via text and phone call by utilizing CodeRed to ensure clients are made aware,” Adams said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting on Feb. 13 in the Health Department conference room. “They will also receive mailings and other outreach. We anticipate that we will see more people who need referrals to other community resources for food and have those options available for clients in need.”
Adams said households that have been receiving extra emergency Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) benefits each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction because of federal changes that end the emergency allotments in all states.
Adams said as part of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency plan, families enrolled in the FNS program in North Carolina have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. With the end of the emergency allotments, the average FNS benefit per person per day will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45.
“Beneficiaries will continue to receive their regular monthly benefit amounts in March 2023 based on a person’s or household’s current eligibility, income, household size and other federal eligibility requirements,” she said.
Adams said she was concerned for families in the light of increasing food prices.
“This is going to be a hard time for people to cut back, especially with the increase in food costs,” she said.
Adams also reported that Carteret County DSS has used up a large portion of the $327,149 it received in 2023 to assist families with heating bills through the Low Income Emergency Assistance Program.
“As of today (Feb. 13), we have obligated $269,300, serving 792 households,” she said.
Adams added that funds will be available through March 31 or until they are exhausted.
The DSS director also reported her staff is preparing for multiple changes coming to the Medicaid program.
“NC is no longer required to maintain (Medicaid) as of April 1, 2023. NC Medicaid believes starting April 1 allows us to get system changes, train and automate as much as possible,” she said.
Adams continued that DSS will start redeterminations for eligibility April 1. Cases reviewed that result in terminations would end coverage in July. She said the federal government is giving local DSS departments 14 months to complete the process, and training is underway for the changes.
In addition, beginning April 1, beneficiaries currently receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid. Currently, North Carolina has two similar, yet different, programs that offer medical coverage for eligible children ages 6 to 18 — NC Medicaid and NC Health Choice. With the change, there will no longer be enrollment fees or copays.
Recipients will be eligible for non-emergency medical transportation for Medicaid-covered services. They will also have pregnancy and 12-month postpartum coverage. In addition, participants will be eligible for early and periodic screenings, diagnosis and treatment, a benefit designed to discover and treat health conditions before they become serious.
North Carolina will also launch the NC Medicaid Managed Care Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Tailored Plan on April 1. Adams said this is an integrated health plan for individuals with behavioral health needs and intellectual/developmental disabilities. NC Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in a tailored plan can choose their primary care provider by calling their tailored plan until Feb. 27.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
