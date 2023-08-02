BROAD CREEK — A group of students and chaperones from five county public schools saw the sites of Italy during a tour in July.
Students, educators and chaperones from Broad Creek Middle School, Croatan High School and Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School (which closed in June) took a trip July 19-26.
During separate trips at the same time, a group of students and chaperones from Newport Middle School and Morehead City Middle School toured Italy as well. All tours were organized by EF tours.
Heather Blackwell, media coordinator at Broad Creek Middle School, and Melissa Hogan, an art teacher at BCMS, were the lead chaperones on the BCMS trip. About 50 people, including students, teachers, parents and three grandparents from Broad Creek Middle School, Croatan High School and MAST. The group visited Milan, Verona, Venice, Florence and Rome.
In addition, about 16 students and chaperones from Newport Middle School and 30 from Morehead City Middle School took their own trips.
“They both had their own groups who were there at the same time and visited many of the same places,” Blackwell said. “They stayed at different hotels and had a different charter bus.”
Blackwell said a highlight of the trip for her was riding a gondola through the Grand Canal of Venice.
“There is something just magical about floating through the canals of Venice,” she said.
Another highlight was touring the Colosseum in Rome, which has been standing since 80 A.D.
“You can read about gladiators in history books, but nothing compares to walking inside the arena where they actually competed,” she said. “Traveling is so important for students because it creates learning opportunities to enhance what they have read about in school. Traveling also teaches students to become better global citizens. Being exposed to other foods, languages, cultures, and traditions makes students gain a greater appreciation for places beyond Carteret County.”
Other highlights of the trip included walking inside the Sistine Chapel, participating in a glass-blowing demonstration in Murano, eating gelato and lots of pasta, staying in an Italian Villa in the countryside near Rome, and seeing the setting for Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” in Verona.
Newport Middle School rising eighth-grader Evan Nunn said he enjoyed the trip as well.
“I never thought I would ever have the opportunity to travel to Italy at this age,” he said. “To see so many places that we have read about and have only seen pictures was amazing. The Colosseum was my favorite. The history of Rome is so interesting and to now be able to say that I have stood in the same place as Roman Emperors and Gladiators… priceless.”
Next summer, Blackwell and Hogan are leading a group of BCMS and CHS students on a tour of Germany, Italy and Switzerland, according to Blackwell.
Next summer, Newport Middle School group leader Flora Palmer, a seventh-grade teacher at NMS, said she plans to lead a tour to Ireland and Scotland.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
