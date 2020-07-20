Carteret County hosts COVID-19 drive-thru testing event in Smyrna

SMYRNA —The Carteret County Health Department, in partnership with Goshen Medical Center, held the first in a series of COVID-19 drive-thru community testing events Monday at Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School.
The testing event comes amid steadily rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County over the past few weeks. The County Health Department Monday afternoon reported nine additional cases since Friday, for 186 total known COVID-19 cases in Carteret County since the pandemic began.
The number of active cases rose to 61, up from 53 reported Friday. However, the number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City declined to one Monday, down from three reportedly hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.
The county provides COVID-19 updates via a dashboard on its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays.
Health Director Stephanie Cannon said the community testing events are in response to rising demand for testing in recent weeks.
“We hope increased testing will allow us to have a more accurate picture of what is happening in our community and help us in our fight to stop the spread of the virus,” she said.
Other drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are at the following dates and locations:
· Tuesday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., West Carteret High School, 4700 Country Club Road, Morehead City. Enter using the west entrance leading to the bus parking lot.
· Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Croatan High School, 3335 Highway 24, Newport. Testing will occur in the teacher’s parking lot.
· Saturday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City. Enter using the west entrance.
There is on out-of-pocket expense for the test, however, residents who have health insurance should bring their insurance card with them. Residents need to pre-register for testing by calling 910-267-2044 to make an appointment.
According to the county’s Monday COVID-19 update, health providers have taken specimens for testing from 3,571 patients, resulting in 3,194 negative testes, two inconclusive and 189 pending results. Five people have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 120 people have recovered.
A county map with confirmed COVID-19 cases organized by zip code is also available on the county’s website.
Ms. Cannon said Goshen Medical Center, which has locations throughout eastern North Carolina, will provide data from the community testing events later this week.
