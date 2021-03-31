Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will show the movie “The Passion of the Christ” at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the main sanctuary.
The church will hold a Night of Worship for Easter at 7 p.m. Friday. The program is titled “He is Jesus.” The praise team will lead the congregation in worship that focuses on the resurrection of Christ in preparation for Easter Sunday.
The church will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The church will hold a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunday on the east side of the building. Bible study for all ages will be at 9:30 a.m., with the regular service beginning at 10:45 a.m. The service will include a special choir singing the anthems “Redeemed by the Blood of the Lamb” and “Hallelujah for the Cross.”
The community Movie Night will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 in the fellowship hall.
Masks are encouraged for all activities and hand sanitizing stations are located at each of the entrance doors into the church. For services, sections of the sanctuary seating are reserved for mask wearers only and social distancing is followed.
Grace Presbyterian
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will have a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. Thursday with Holy Communion. Those who would like to receive communion but are not comfortable attending the service may drive thru after the service between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Call the office at 252-728-7057 if you plan to participate in the drive-thru so the church can prepare.
The Easter Sunday service will be at 11 a.m. with Holy Communion. Those who would like to receive communion but are not comfortable attending the service may drive thru after the service between 12:15 and 1 p.m. Call the office at 252-728-7057 if you plan to participate in the drive-thru so the church can prepare.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend either service.
St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday. Church members will carry a cross from the church to Mitchell Village Park in remembrance of Jesus carrying his cross.
The church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will also be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will have a drive-thru Easter egg hunt from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The event, open to those with infants through sixth-graders, will involve receiving a treat bag while supplies last.
The church will hold an Easter sunrise service 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast will be served following the service.
The church will offer an Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday that will feature the Lord’s supper.
Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will host a men’s prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cox’s Family Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Cox’s Restaurant. Dusty Stoey of Craven County will speak.
Victory Baptist
Victory Baptist Church in Newport will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will hold a Son Rose Celebration outside on the church grounds at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Camp Albemarle
Camp Albemarle on Highway 24 near Newport will host a community Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Soundview OFWB
Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the church. There will be special singing. Breakfast will be served following the service. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
