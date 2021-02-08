Emerald Isle board to get beach-driving study report Tuesday

EMERALD ISLE — In the midst of a spirited public debate over when beach driving should be allowed in Emerald Isle, Police Chief Tony Reese will present a report on his study of the issue Tuesday night.
For a couple of months, commissioners have been looking at changing the start date of strand-driving season from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 and the end date from April 30 to March 15. The idea is to reduce the time period during which beachgoers and motorists have the potential to come in conflict, including possible injuries.
Emerald Isle-related Facebook pages have been awash with comments, some people saying driving on the beach should be banned, some supporting the shorter season and others favoring rules to limit where on the beach motorists can drive. A change.org petition started in late January in support of keeping things as they are had 3,309 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
The petition states that, “Beach driving in Emerald Isle is a decades-old tradition that has provided numerous benefits to different groups that reside in or visit the town, including fishermen, surfers, the elderly, and the disabled.”
It goes on to say reducing the window does not “automatically lower” the risk of accidents.
In his report, Chief Reese asks, “What has changed?” The report states it’s the number of beach-driving permits issued by the town.
In 2000-01, when the town’s population was 2,700, there were only 400 permits issued. In 2020-21, with the population at 3,822, and with the driving season only half over, the police department has already issued 3,183 driving permits.
“I am sure you are keenly aware the efforts to expand our tourist season have been very successful and we now find large populations of beachgoers on our beaches starting as early as mid-March and extending up to, and even beyond, the Beach Music Festival in late September,” Chief Reese wrote in a memo to Town Manager Matt Zapp and the board. “…The changes that we are now experiencing in tourism have also changed the dynamic that existed when the elements of this ordinance were considered and implemented.
“These changes have resulted in an increased intermingling of pedestrians and vehicles on the beach strand as there is little, if any, definitive separation remaining between when one season stops and the other begins,” he continued.
The chief suggests an annual start date of Oct. 1, with the season concluding no later than April 1. This, he said, would mitigate public safety concerns.
A second option would be to hire additional staff to conduct daily beach patrols year-round. In order to have a daily patrol, the chief says the department would need a minimum of two full-time officers working a rotating 12-hour shift. He estimated the cost at $120,000 to $140,000.
Conversely, the chief said the board could review the information he is providing and decide no action is necessary.
Mr. Zapp is not requesting action Tuesday night.
