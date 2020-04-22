BEAUFORT — The State Department of Health and Human Services has updated its guidelines for who can get tested for COVID-19, but local health officials say there is still a limited number of test kits and other supplies available in the community.
County Health Director Stephanie Cannon gave an update on COVID-19 to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting held virtually Monday evening. She said at this time, the health department’s strategy for controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus is threefold, relying on testing, contact tracing and analyzing trends.
As of Tuesday, there were 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, with seven active cases, 18 individuals considered recovered and two deaths, one of which was an out-of-county resident. To date, the county has collected specimens for 454 patients, of which 418 negative results, eight pending tests and one inconclusive result.
“We know this does not accurately represent the true disease burden in Carteret County because we know there are many sick individuals in our community who have not been tested,” she said. “We know and acknowledge that the testing in our community, in the state and in the United States has not be adequate to meet the demand of sick people. This is something that we’ve been emphasizing since the beginning, not to focus so much on the numbers.”
Ms. Cannon said the state updated its guidance this week on who can get tested for COVID-19. She said health care providers can consider testing for any individual suspected of having COVID-19, including mild cases, where before they were instructed to only test those with severe symptoms.
“Testing criteria has been very strict during this pandemic for many reasons, including a shortage of… testing supplies and the PPE (personal protective equipment),” Ms. Cannon said. “This is not anything that’s unique to Carteret, this is a widespread issue that is affecting the entire United States.”
Despite the new guidance for health care providers, the state health lab will only accept specimens from patients who are symptomatic and meet one of the following criteria:
· Persons who are hospitalized.
· Persons who are health care workers and first responders.
· Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk populations, such as a jail or a long-term care facility.
· Persons who are at high-risk for severe illness and whom a clinician has determined that a positive test result might inform clinical management.
· Post-mortem specimens from patients that were not COVID-19 positive before their death, but their physician or the medical examiner thinks the disease may have played a role in the death.
Health care providers may send specimens that do not meet the above criteria to private testing companies, such as LabCorp. However, Ms. Cannon said there is still a limited number of test kits available to the county, so it’s impossible to know the true spread of the disease in the community.
At this time, Ms. Cannon said the state health department does not recommend the use of antibody tests to see who may have already had COVID-19, a strategy some hope could be used to reopen the state for business.
“The state has some real concerns about the antibody testing at this particular point in time because they’re not sure if the tests are reliable enough to give accurate results,” she said. “On top of that, we don’t know if the presence of antibodies in somebody’s blood confers immunity.”
The next step in stemming the spread of COVID-19 is contact tracing, which Ms. Cannon said goes hand-in-hand with testing. Contact tracing involves determining individuals who have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and instructing them to self-isolate.
Finally, Ms. Cannon said tracking trends, including confirmed cases, EMS calls, hospital beds in use and other metrics, is useful in informing public health policy.
“Until we get a vaccine, robust testing, contact tracing and some forms of social distancing will be needed to keep the disease outbreak until control,” she said.
