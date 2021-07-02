Carteret County reports 21 active COVID-19 cases heading into Fourth of July holiday weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported Friday there are 21 active cases in the county as it heads into the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, with six additional cases confirmed since Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 5,261 confirmed since March 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those, 5,182 people are considered to have recovered from the disease, while 58 residents have died.
As of Friday afternoon, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City had three COVID-related hospitalizations, the same number the facility reported Wednesday.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services the county included in its Friday COVID report, the percentage of positive cases as a proportion of all COVID-19 tests in the county rose for the week that ended June 26. The rate went from less than 1% the week ending June 19 to over 4% for the following week. The data was the latest available by presstime Friday afternoon.
